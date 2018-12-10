Jasmine Sanders ‘Breaks The Internet’ In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders is shooting her spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and she has a lot to show for it. On Sunday, the publication shared a series of snaps of the rookie to its verified account, including one in which the swimsuit model is rocking a barely-there black bikini that shows off her incredibly toned body.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model is holding herself up on her hands and feet on the sand near the ocean rocking a tiny triangle bikini top and a matching string bottom that leaves little to the imagination. Sanders has her right leg lifted up high above her body, in a pose that highlights the muscles on her thigh and abs, showing off her toned form. The sultry pose she is in also showcases her perky, muscular booty.

As she holds the pose, the German-born model looks fiercely into the camera with her lips slightly parted as her curls fall over her shoulders and part of her face. The model, who notoriously goes by the moniker “Golden Barbie” on Instagram, is wearing earthly tones on her face, including light brown eyeshadow and a nude hue on her lips.

In the caption, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wrote that Sanders is “here to break the Internet, and she’s doing a fine damn job of it.”

The snap, which was shared with the magazine’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, received more than 11,000 likes and more than 70 comments in about seven hours of being posted at the time of this writing, with fans taking to the comment section to share how they feel about the photo.

“Ohh okay Golden Barbie with the moves,” one user wrote paired with a cartwheel emoji, while another added, “Hottest pic ever.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sanders has been posing for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which is being shot in Costa Rica. In addition to her recent gig as a Sports Illustrated rookie, Sanders is also starring alongside Adwoa Aboah and Wiz Khalifa in Gap’s new “Bridging The Gap” campaign, as Vogue noted.

The short video sees 14 participants in variations of Gap’s signature white T-shirt, in an effort to champion the diversity of American culture. Sanders, who has been modeling since she was 13, told the magazine that the industry has opened up a lot in recent years.

“I feel like the industry is just a lot more open now. I started modeling when I was very young and at that point, it was nice being the new mixed race girl coming into the industry but it was a lot of ‘pull your hair straight’ and ‘don’t show too much personality.’ Now people are much more interested in getting to know a model’s lifestyle and what we represent as people,” she said in her interview with Vogue.