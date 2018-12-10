Johnny Galecki & Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Show Off Matching Rings During Date Night In Vegas

'The Big Bang Theory' star and his lady love sport matching bands while in Sin City.

Johnny Galecki is known for his TV wives, but does he now have a real one? The Big Bang Theory star recently posted a photo to Instagram that has fans talking.

Galecki, 43, posted a black and white photo with girlfriend Alaina Meyer during a recent date night out. In the pic, the lovebirds appear to be wearing matching rings as they pose for the camera. The actor and his model girlfriend are both holding drinks in their hands and matching gold or silver bands can be seen on each of their left ring fingers. Galecki tagged the post #Vegas, which prompted fans to speculate that the actor married the 21-year-old beauty during a trip to the city.

“Did you 2 get married in Vegas like Leonard & Penny?” one fan wrote. “Ya’ll are the cutest.”

Alaina Meyer also shared a color version of the pic as well as a second photo that shows the lovebirds sharing a kiss. In Meyer’s photo, the two matching bands can be clearly seen. Meyer tagged her Instagram post #not married, but that didn’t stop fans from offering the couple congratulations anyway. One fan wrote, “If not married, engaged or promise rings?”

You can see Johnny Galecki’s new photo with Alaina Meyer below.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica last month, two months after making their relationship Instagram official, per E! News. Meyer posted a photo from the couple’s awards show date to Instagram, describing Galecki as “my bae.”

Johnny Galecki’s fans first speculated about his romance with Alaina Meyer when he posted a photo of himself hugging her on a beach in the Bahamas over the summer. More recently, Galecki and Meyer dressed in “theme” Halloween costumes as they attended a party together. The actor has also shared photos of the couple kissing and dancing to his Instagram page, as well as pics from trips to Chicago and more. Johnny and Alaina even got tattoos of each other’s initials on their arms, according to Us Weekly.

Johnny Galecki has had several high-profile romantic relationships, including a real-life one with his Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco, whom he routinely refers to as his “fake wife.” But the actor’s romance with Alaina Meyer seems to be the real deal, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the two exchange “I do” at some point—if they haven’t already.