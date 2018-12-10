Nina Dobrev Stuns In Red Thong Bikini On Instagram As She Continues To Enjoy Beautiful Indonesia

As Nina Dobrev continues to enjoy her lush Indonesian vacation, she continues to fill in her Instagram followers on how her incredible days are going. On Friday, the 29-year-old actress took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snaps in which she is featured in a red bikini against a backdrop of crystal-clear waters and islands.

In the series of snaps, the Vampire Diaries star is rocking a red bikini top and a matching thong bottom, which she paired with black shorts and a straw hat in some of the photos. In the first shot, Dobrev is seated atop a rock with her back to the camera as she does the Om sign with both of her hands. In the second photo, she is seen from a distance climbing some vines in her bikini top, shorts and sneakers.

The third snap shows Dobrev and a group of three other friends, which includes Julianne Hough, with their backs to the camera as they stand in the water in their colorful bikinis. Dobrev is rocking her thong as she stands in between two girlfriends. In the fourth snap, Dobrev is again on the rocks as she holds the hand of the person taking the photo. The fifth and sixth photos show Dobrev underwater, armed with a diving mask as she explores the sea.

In the caption, the brunette beauty shares that she has found heaven here on earth. The snaps, which she shared with her 16.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 234,000 likes and more than 800 comments in about an hour after being posted at the time of this writing, with fans taking to the comment section to leave sweet messages to the actress.

“You’re the only Homo sapiens I know who manages to make a diving mask look good. I look like an alcoholic alien who hella bloated on the face when I wear them,” one user wrote, paired with a laughing crying emoji, while another added, “Welcome to Indonesia, Nina.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Dobrev is enjoying a luxury vacation in Indonesia with friends, including Hough, whom she met through their hairdresser Riawna Capri. Over the weekend, the pair enjoyed a break aboard the M/S Tiger Blue, a 34m luxury liveaboard in Raja Ampat, the report continued. Dobrev also previously shared a photo of the groups jumping off the impressive vessel that includes five en-suite cabins and a team of staff including a private chef, according to the Daily Mail.