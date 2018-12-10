‘KUWTK’ Finale Recap: Kim Worries About Kanye While Meeting Trump

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s’ season finale on Sunday, December 9 had Kim Kardashian juggling a meeting with President Donald Trump, Kanye West’s TMZ Live appearance, and the glamorous Met Gala. Momager Kris Jenner also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just after Kanye made some controversial comments that left the entire world shocked, per Us Magazine.

The show started off with Kim telling Kourtney Kardashian about the case of Alice Marie Johnson. As Inquisitr reported, Johnson was sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 25 years for a nonviolent drug-related crime. Kim became involved in securing her release after she learned of her plight. Johnson could only be released if the president granted her clemency.

Kim told Kourtney that she first reached out to Ivanka Trump who then connected her with Jared Kushner. She was then told that she would need to speak to Trump on Alice’s behalf. Kim also told Kourtney, “I’ve been so straightforward with Jared that I have different views. I was at Hillary fundraisers. This might not be a popular opinion, but I’ll talk to who I need to talk to to get things done.”

Kanye performed at the TMZ Live Appearance made a very controversial statement when he said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” When the news broke of Kanye’s statement, Kim was traveling to New York for the Met Ball. She was a nervous wreck while getting dressed for the ball. Kim told Jonathan Cheban, “Everyone thinks he’s having a breakdown. When I saw the clip, I rushed home. I was hysterically crying. So I go home, he’s totally fine.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

In the meantime, Kris Jenner had to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just after Kanye told the world that slavery was a choice. She refused to cancel her appearance despite Kim’s protest. Jenner went on to tell Ellen that she was there to support Kanye.

Kim’s meeting with Trump also took its toll. She met the president who talked a lot about Khloe (who appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice) and Kanye. But Kim was actually on a mission and said, “I know we have one shot to plead our case… We have to just do justice by Alice.

A few days later, President Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson and Kim called her. The former inmate had not been informed that she was now a free woman and Kim was the first person to tell her.

Actual footage of Alice Johnson finding out she's ???? a ???? free ???? woman ???? @KimKardashian #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/Os1bl6iZ18 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) December 10, 2018

Kim flew to Tennessee to meet Johnson after she was released. Johnson called her an angel.

In the finale of the latest season of KUWTK, everyone reflected on this past year. Kim said that she had learned so much about the criminal justice system and that she won’t stop with Alice. Jenner was grateful for her new grandbabies: True, Stormi, and Chicago. Khloe said that she had reached a comfortable place in her life and that as long as her family was happy that was enough for her.