Chrissy Teigen Admits She Didn’t Initially Find Husband John Legend Sexy

'It wasn’t like 'he’s so sexy!' But he did make the first move, for sure…'

It’s hard to imagine a time when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend weren’t together. Grammy-winning singer Legend has written numerous songs dedicated to his Victoria’s Secret model wife. However on her part, Teigen has admitted it was not love at first sight. The 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle host has opened up about the beginnings of their romance in a new cover shoot for ELLE UK.

“The 39-year-old revealed to the outlet that while she didn’t initially find the musician ‘so sexy’ during their first date, the pair ended up spending 12 hours together. Chrissy and John, 39, first struck up a romance after shooting a steamy scene for his music video for his 2007 hit ‘Stereo.’ Sharing details on their first date, she explained, ‘It wasn’t like ‘he’s so sexy!’ But he did make the first move, for sure… We spent 12 hours together, so that’s like 12 dates, right?'”

Earlier this year, the Cravings: Hungry for More author revealed she and her “Ordinary People” singing beau “closed the deal” and slept together on their first date, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The couple later tied the knot after dating for four years in a lavish ceremony in Como, Italy, in 2013.

Five years on from their wedding, the pair share daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, who they welcomed in May earlier this year.

“Chrissy revealed to ‘Elle’ that she ‘loves’ being pregnant and gained over four stone with her baby boy. ‘I think it was mostly the eating binges, though. John used to make this sandwich and leave it for me at midnight. I’d literally just grab it in the night and eat it in the dark. Miles was like 4.5lbs and I gained 60lbs. I had a good time!'”

I am so glad at least one picture worked out @ELLEUK, the paparazzi candids had me worried pic.twitter.com/CB0E3cUhHa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2018

The star also went on to speak about having body confidence after developing stretch marks following the birth of her two children.

“Everyone Photoshops them out. It’s insane. And I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re the only ones. I was on a Victoria’s Secret shoot and it was a big turning point for me to see those women with scars and stretch marks and bruises. Who’s to say it’s even a flaw?”

Although Chrissy joked that she doesn’t allow her husband to work out at the gym while she’s awake.

“He can’t work out while I’m awake because I’ll stop him. I’m just bitter. Seeing your husband get fit while you’ve got your post-baby body, I’m like, ‘F**k you, take a day off!'” she said.