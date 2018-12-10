Cardi B Offers Colorful Response For Critics Claiming Her Divorce From Offset Is A Publicity Stunt

Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are headed for divorce and her latest Instagram Live video may indicate that there is no chance of reconciliation. Although previous reports have suggested that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is heartbroken about the divorce, her new video has led many fans to believe she’s a scorned woman now. It’s no secret Offset has been at the center of multiple cheating scandals, but apparently, that isn’t enough for fans to believe their impending divorce is real. Now, for the first time since the divorce announcement, Cardi B has opened up about the entire situation and she’s even criticized people for insisting her marriage and the divorce are publicity stunts.

According to Celebrity Insider, Cardi confirmed that her marital problems with Offset are anything but a publicity stunt. The “I Like It” rapper admitted the publicity speculation is something she really doesn’t like. Cardi insists she wouldn’t have risked her career or put her family on the line for the sake of publicity and attention because it’s a serious topic her daughter will likely ask about as she ages.

“I really don’t like how people say my and my husband—whatever he is right now to me—is doing it for publicity. I wouldn’t put my family in a bad name for no f–king publicity, ’cause at the end of the day, ten years from now, my daughter, she’s gonna be looking at these type of things and she’s gonna be asking me about these type of things.”

Cardi B went on to explain why there’s nothing fake about their relationship or the highly publicized split. Although there’s lots of speculation Cardi insists she gave Offset a fair chance because she actually loved him. “I’ve been seeing a lot of people say that my relationship was fake. B****, there’s certain things called love. People do fall in love. Like, my relationship was never fake. I met this n****, he was on my a**, I gave him a chance and we fell in love with each other. Things was not always gravy, ’cause at the end of the day, we are two different people.”

Cardi’s latest social media rant follows a string of reports about her and Offset’s divorce announcement. As expected, many fans have expressed how they weren’t shocked to hear about the famous couple splitting due to the ongoing reports about Offset’s infidelity. In fact, it is actually rumored that the divorce stems from Offset attempting to plan a sexual encounter with, not one but two, women: Summer Bunni and artist Cuban Doll. After the rapper was outed for his actions, Cardi reportedly decided enough was enough. Cardi has made it clear she and Offset are done, but he has reportedly expressed remorse for his actions. But despite his alleged regrets, it doesn’t look like Cardi B is open to the possibility of reconciling.