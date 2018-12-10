‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Enlists Some Help, Rafe Is Stunned

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some huge drama unfolding in Salem over the next few days.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Abigail Devereaux DiMera (Kate Mansi) find someone who wants to help her take down Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus)

As many fans already know, Gabi has been harboring a grudge against Abby for months. When Abigail was suffering from a split personality disorder, she not only assumed Gabi’s identity, but she also framed her for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

When Gabi was released from prison, she quickly devised a plan to get revenge on Abigail for everything she had put her through, and that included making everyone believe that Abby was still mentally ill, and having her committed to a mental hospital against her will.

Now, Abigail is out of the hospital and ready to get some revenge of her own against Gabi. Of course, she’ll need some help. This is where Julie Williams comes in. Julie hates Gabi as much as Abigail does, and she will vow to help Abby take her down.

In the latest #DAYS, at Bayview, Abigail rips into Chad for betraying her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/grlz8aOhJF — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Julie won’t stop there. She’ll also lecture her granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) about her relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

As Days of our Lives fans know, Ciara and Ben are wildly attracted to each other, and they’ve finally decided to give their relationship a try. The pair has had their first date and things seem to be going well.

However, there is one big problem. Everyone in Salem hates Ben because they know his history. Ben is a known murderer, but Ciara truly believes that he’s turned over a new leaf, and she’s not afraid to get too close to him.

Meanwhile, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) hates the idea of her daughter dating Ben and is willing to do anything to stop it, including work with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

The pair has been trying to catch Ben and find some evidence that will lock him away, but her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is getting suspicious. When he finds the pair together, Ted will give him the impression that the two are having an affair, and things will get heated from there.

