Diddy Talks Life After Kim Porter, Thanks Fans For The Ongoing Support And Concern About His Children

Over the past month, Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced challenging times that have altered his life and his children’s lives. The Bad Boy CEO recently buried Kim Porter, the mother of his three children, after she died suddenly. In the wake of the tragic loss, Diddy has taken to social media multiple times to share his reaction to Kim Porter’s death. After the burial, he shared a video where he also reflected on the drastic changes in his life and how he’s taken on the heavyweight of the parental role.

According to the Shade Room, Diddy uploaded a video to his Instagram story thanking “everyone for their support & says he feels blessed to see his beautiful children smiling again.” The publication also encouraged fans to “continue to keep his family lifted in prayer.” The video has received more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments from adoring fans. This video follows Diddy’s previous video he shared on Monday, December 3 after he dropped his twin daughters off at school for the first time since their mother’s death.

Needless to say, it hasn’t been easy but that hasn’t stopped Diddy from thanking fans for their ongoing support. However, Diddy didn’t stop with the recent video. He took to Instagram with a meme revealing it was a motivational message he’s trying desperately to believe during this difficult time.

With the meme, which read, “you’re about to be happier than you’ve ever been,” he also had a special request for his supporters. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Diddy asked his supporters to continue praying for him and his children. Although he’s very wealthy and successful in his own right, he admitted there are some things money just can’t fix. The devastating loss of Kim Porter falls into that category.

“Me talking to my self through the grace of God,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Help me. Help me. God, please help me! Please pray for me cause money can’t stop the pain. Only you can God. Only prayers can help me God please help us. If I didn’t need the prayers I wouldn’t ask. Prayer works. Thank you so much. Thank you.”

Since Kim Porter’s death on November 15, Diddy has been relatively vocal about his feelings, but her two sons Quincy, 27, and Christian, 20, have opted to speak less about the tragic loss. However, insiders have revealed her children are also facing their own challenges moving forward. Kim Porter’s cause of death remains a mystery.