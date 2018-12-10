‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Christmas Goodbye & A Love Interest

Days of our Lives comings and goings reveal that viewers will be forced to say goodbye to a beloved character, and will be introduced to a new Salem citizen, who will become a love interest for one single man in town.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will say yet another goodbye to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). The character had previously left Salem, only to return to end his relationship with girlfriend Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Lucas will reveal that he’s headed back to Europe to be with his daughter, Allie, whom he shares with former wife and close friend, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Lucas will officially leave Salem on Tuesday. However, he won’t leave without popping by the Horton house to hang his special ornament on the tree next to those of his family members. Lucas will hang the bulb and then leave Salem behind him.

However, Lucas’ absence won’t be a long one. Sources claim that Bryan Dattilo is already back in the studio and filming for episodes that will air in 2019.

Meanwhile, there will be yet another new character entering the mix, and Days of our Lives fans will want to pay attention. Actress and former American Idol alum, Thia Megla is headed to the soap opera as the character of Haley Chen.

Haley will be revealed as a hospital worker, and she will catch the eye of JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). As many viewers know, JJ has been single since having his heart broken by Lani Price (Sal Stowers) when it was revealed she had a one night stand with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and the two conceived a baby together. The baby tragically died, and so did JJ and Lani’s relationship.

In addition, Harlow and Scarlett Mallory will be back in Salem. The twin girls who have been portraying the role of Holly Jonas will be seen again this week as it seems that everyone in town has an opinion about who should raise the daughter of Daniel Jonas and the presumed dead Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Although Days of our Lives viewers know that Nicole asked the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to take care of her daughter, Holly’s grandmother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) believes that the little girl should be with her.

In addition, Chloe Lane, who was Nicole’s closest friend and carried Holly when Nicole couldn’t get pregnant, will also believe that she should raise the little girl.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.