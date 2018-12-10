Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up To The Grinch In Sexy See-Through Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest child, son Reign, had an interesting encounter over the weekend.

On Sunday, December 9, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself with her son, Reign Disick, and The Grinch. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks happy to be snuggling up to the iconic Christmas character, who put his arm around Kourt smiles widely for the camera.

Kourtney is seen wearing a pair of black track pants and matching black sneakers, as well as a see-through, long-sleeved shirt, which showed off her black bra underneath.

Kardashian’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in a sleek, straight style. Meanwhile, her young son, Reign, wor an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of track pants and matching long-sleeved shirt. His long, brown hair was pulled back into a bun at the back of his head.

Kourt posted more photos from the day celebrating Christmas and showed off pictures of Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint and North West, and other children who seemed to be having a great time together as they took in the holiday festivities.

“I’m pretty sure Reign is the cutest kid ever,” one fan said of the sweet photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be snuggling up to another man in her friend, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. However, Scott Disick has allegedly been getting annoyed with the thought of Kourtney and Travis dating.

“Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends. Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off,” an insider stated.

As many fans already know, Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. Kardashian began dating model Younes Bendjima, whom she split with back in August, and Disick moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he’s still dating.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life and children when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!