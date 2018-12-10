Who Is Caelynn Miller-Keyes Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season With Colton Underwood?

There will be 30 bachelorettes involved in Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season this winter and beauty pageant starlet Caelynn Miller-Keyes is said to be one gal who will make a big impact. This Miss North Carolina will definitely have viewers wanting to know about her based on the early spoilers that have been floating around.

According to Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ ABC profile, this Bachelor contestant is 23-years-old and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has a degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University and was the first runner-up in the Miss USA competition after winning the Miss North Carolina competition for 2018.

Miller-Keyes has been open about being a sexual assault survivor, notes WUSA9. This Bachelor contestant has explained that during her sophomore year at VCU, she was assaulted by a friend at his fraternity house.

Caelynn and two of her friends realized after a night at the fraternity house that they had all been drugged and assaulted. In fact, Miller-Keyes details that after investigating the incident, she discovered that she had been assaulted by two men whom she had known for years.

The Bachelor contestant did not prevail in the case she brought up at VCU after the assault. As a result of her experiences, Miller-Keyes has been determined to use her Miss North Carolina platform to improve Title IX policies on college campuses for sexual assault survivors.

Life & Style shares that Bachelor host Chris Harrison has teased that Colton and Caelyn have one of the “most emotional conversations we’ve ever had on the show,” and it seems likely this will revolve around Miller-Keyes telling Underwood about her sexual assault. Harrison also said this bachelorette is one to watch out for and he says that she really lets herself be vulnerable as she shares in-depth details from her life.

Not only did Miller-Keyes have to fight hard to work through the assault she endured in college, the Miss USA 2018 site notes that Caelynn also battled a life-threatening illness as a child. In fact, she was apparently given only a 10 percent chance that she would walk again after that illness, yet she fought hard and made it happen.

Could Caelynn Miller-Keyes be the bachelorette who will score Colton Underwood’s final rose this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season? If she doesn’t, and she lasts for a while as spoilers hint that she will, some fans are already buzzing over the possibility that she could be the next Bachelorette lead. Tune in to the premiere airing on Monday, January 7 to meet this contender and see if you think she’s got what it takes to stick around for a while.