Hilary Duff Offers Interesting Details About Possible Reboot Of ‘Lizzie McGuire’

When Hilary Duff was just a teenager, she won the hearts of fans with her memorable role on Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. It’s been 15 years since the days of Lizzie McGuire but the famed actress has revealed there’s still a possibility the show could be making a comeback in the near future. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilary revealed there are still conversations about the possibility of a reboot.

When asked about the ever-popular show, Hilary Duff didn’t hesitate to say that a reboot had been discussed but also reiterated that the discussions aren’t necessarily confirmation that the series comeback will move forward. “There’s been some conversations,” Duff teased of a revival, before cautioning, “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

The actress fondly reflected on her character, Lizzie, admitting just how much she loved her personality. She also explained why she felt Lizzie was so significant to young viewers at that time. “I mean I love her so much,” she gushed.

“I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

She went on to share a few details about the reboot conversations and where Lizzie would likely be in today’s world. “There’s been lots of conversations about that,” she reiterated. “I’m racking my brain,” Duff said.

“I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

Although Hilary Duff rose to fame as a teenager, she’s spent much of her adult life out of the limelight. Over the past few years, the talented actress focused more on her personal life. In 2010, Hilary married Canadian NHL player Mike Comrie and during their six years of marriage, they had one child. The former couple split in 2016 and now, Hilary is dating Matthew Koma. She recently welcomed her second child with Koma. Her son is now 6 and her daughter is just 6-weeks-old. She went on to offer a few details about her life outside of the limelight. Hilary Duff quipped about motherhood and seemingly normal life when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“My little one is 6 weeks old, so she’s like, ‘What’s this thing licking my face?'” Duff joked.

“But Luca is obviously obsessed with the dogs. He and Momo, in particular, have quite a rowdy 30 minutes before bed, and Lucy won’t eat unless Luca feeds him.”

Right now, no further details about the reboot have been revealed but, of course, many fans are anticipating that it’ll be confirmed in the near future.