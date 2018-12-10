‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Becomes A Little Suspicious Of Ryan Hovering Over Ava

Julian Jerome doesn't like to share his sister with a certain doctor.

The murder of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital last week has everyone in Port Charles on edge. Many are mourning her loss, but there is one person who seems to be delighting in all of the hubbub surrounding her untimely death. That person is her killer, Ryan Chamberlain. He not only killed her, but he is consoling her mother, Ava Jerome. He hasn’t left Ava’s side since she got the news that her daughter is dead. That has Ava’s brother, Julian, a little suspicious.

Julian is taking his niece’s death hard. He has Kim Nero by his side to help him through this tragedy. He should be by his sister’s side as well, but she has someone else who has taken over that job. Ryan Chamberlain has turned Ava’s life totally upside down, in more ways than one. She has no idea that the man that has been there for her is the one who took her daughter away from her permanently.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teases that Julian will try to smooth things over. It’s not exactly clear who he will be trying to work things out with, but it looks like he is trying to do the best he can.

Julian has not been too happy with having “Kevin” hanging around his sister as she grieves. He does realize that he is a psychiatrist, so he thinks that will help her a bit. However, he isn’t too happy about that much attention placed on Ava by this guy. He doesn’t know, of course, that this isn’t Kevin, but his twin, Ryan, that is wreaking havoc on Port Charles, and on his family.

Ava is vulnerable… and Ryan knows it. What is his plan for her? Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest @thejonlindstrom pic.twitter.com/rX1qJD7yM6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 4, 2018

Co-head writer Shelly Altman told Soap Opera Digest in their recent issue that Julian has definitely took notice of “Kevin” around Ava 24-7. The doctor has taken way too quickly to his sis, despite still being married to Laura. He may just eventually have a confrontation with Ryan about it. Julian backed off right after Kiki’s death to give Ava some room, but you know that Julian has always been protective of Ava. If he feels that something just isn’t right, he isn’t about to let it go.

Monday is Kiki’s funeral on General Hospital and there is expected to be some confrontations, as plenty of drama unfolds. Ryan Chamberlain has been running around Port Charles long enough. He is bound to misstep one of these days. His smugness may just come to an end soon enough.