‘Avengers 4’ Predicted To Gross $2 Billion At Box Office

While it's theatrical release date is several months away, 'Avengers 4' is predicted to bring in a lot of money at box office.

The very first trailer for Avengers 4 was recently dropped and people haven’t been able to stop talking about it. In fact, the trailer quickly became the most viewed trailer of all time on the day of its release. Naturally, most assume the high number of views on the trailer will translate to a high volume of people heading to theater to see the movie after it is released.

Per CNBC, Avengers: Endgame is predicted to gross $2 billion at the worldwide box office with $600 million coming from the domestic box office. If this estimate ends up being accurate, it will line up with the equally successful Infinity War which netted $2.047 billion.

With the movie’s release date slated for April of next year, it is still too far away to determine how accurate this prediction could be.

“There are always caveats to forecasts this far out from release, but we think it’s another strong candidate for $600 million or more domestically, and possibly $2 billion worldwide,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Box Office.com said as he explained the prediction.

Some experts making predictions regarding how well Avengers 4 might do in box office are also drawing attention to the unique marketing techniques Marvel and Disney have taken. In the past, it has not been uncommon for the duo to provide a steady stream of promotional material. Instead, the marketing of Endgame has come equipped with a lot of mystery that has forced fans to draw some of their own conclusions and theories which, in turn, is building a great deal of hype.

“The stakes have been raised organically, and the slow reveal surrounding Endgame only intensifies curiosity. We’re talking about the safest box office bet since ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ itself and the recent episodic ‘Star Wars’ films,” Robbins added.

Uploaded on Friday on Marvel’s official YouTube channel, the two minute and 25 second teaser trailer accumulated over 289 million views on its first day, the most ever for any film. The total tops the previous record holder, Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Doug Stone, president of Box Office Analyst, Avengers: Endgame should be able to dominate the box office with ease as there won’t be much competition for a few weeks until the theatrical release of Godzilla: King of The Monsters, which had a similar production budget.

“That gives Avengers four weeks to amass a huge box office,” he explained as Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn’t slated to release until the end of May.