Gabrielle Union Reveals It Was Dwayne Wade’s Idea To Stop IVF Treatments And Embrace Surrogacy

Last month, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s lives changed forever when they welcomed their daughter Kaavia James. While most fans have seen Gabrielle and Dwyane in the public eye, the two have been much more candid and open about their personal life since the birth of their daughter. In fact, last week, the famed couple conducted an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey sharing details about the marital challenges they faced with pregnancy. Now, Gabrielle Union is sharing the interesting reason why they chose to embrace surrogacy. The famed actress admitted that she’d become fixated on the idea of having to carry her child herself. Gabrielle revealed she felt she needed to carry the child “for everyone,” but apparently Dwyane was the one who felt differently.

According to Hollywood Life, Gabrielle Union has revealed surrogacy was actually her husband’s idea. It has been reported that the NBA baller had grown tired of the anguish and emotional turmoil his wife had endured trying to conceive and carry a baby to turn. During the interview with Oprah, fans caught a glimpse of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade like they’ve never seen them before. Although he admitted that he wanted their daughter just as much as his wife, she was always his first priority. He worried about her well-being and her health due to the various complications she faced trying to conceive.

“I’m watching her do things to her body and to herself that it’s getting to the point where it’s not healthy,” an emotional Dwyane Wade told Oprah. “And as I always told her: ‘I want this baby just as much as you do, but I married you, and you are the most important thing to me.’ So it came to a point where, you know, I started to feel a certain way about that because I didn’t want something to happen to her.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Gabrielle Union’s book We’re Going To Need More Wine. The actress offered an up-close and personal look into her life revealing she’d suffered “eight or nine miscarriages.” After countless rounds of IVF, Gabrielle was still unsuccessful in carrying a baby to term. She even admitted how she felt like her body had been held captive to pregnancy during the years she’d tried to conceive.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Despite the struggles, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade finally have what they always wanted.