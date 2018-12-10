‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Barbara Palvin Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A Barely-There G-String

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Barbara Pavlin’s new snap from the magazine’s 2019 photoshoot has all the elements to drive her 9.9 million fans crazy as the pic leaves nothing to the imagination.

Posted by SI Swimsuit on their official Instagram page, the picture features Barbara wearing the skimpiest pink bikini with a G-string thong that fully exposed the model’s perky derriere and sent temperatures immediately soaring. In the picture, the model turned her back towards the camera and struck a very sultry pose that garnered more than 70,000 likes and close to 800 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for Pavlin’s amazing body.

“At a loss of words. Absolutely beautiful,” one person commented on the picture. “Hotter than the hottest,” another one wrote. One of her followers — who couldn’t seem to get enough of Barbara’s sexiness — wrote that he wants to see more of her pictures.

While another fan tagged Barbara’s boyfriend Dylan Sprouse and wrote the following comment.

“You have the hottest, MOST GORGEOUS woman in the world. @realbarbarapalvin you are hands down the most amazing and inspiring VS angel to me! Xoxoxo.”

Many other fans suggested that Barbara should be on the cover of SI Swimsuit because she is the sexiest model and her body is natural without surgical enhancements.

While others said that they can’t wait for the release of the magazine so that they can drool over the pictures of the Hungarian beauty. A few days ago, Barbara also took to her own Instagram page and shared with her fans a sexy picture where she ditched the bra and wore a white long-sleeved, see-through crop top that provided a view of her breasts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Barbara paired her risque top with a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms which she tugged at with her left hand so that they rested below her hips on one side to strike a very provocative pose.

In the caption of her picture, Barbara gave SI a shout-out and said the following. “So excited to be back with [the] best team ever at the most beautiful location, Costa Rica!!!”

The sexy snap amassed more than 997,542 likes and close to 7,000 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and left all sorts of compliments for Barbara’s amazing body.

Although a look at Barbara’s pictures show that she is an extremely confident and sexy model, she revealed in an interview with Elle UK that she also suffers from nervousness before she makes public appearances.