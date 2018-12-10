John David And Abbie Duggar Celebrate First Christmas Together With Ugly Sweater Party

Who wore the ugliest sweater in the Duggar family?

John David Duggar and wife Abbie will be celebrating their first Christmas together as a married couple. They wed just a month ago and she is fitting into the Counting On family just fine. They are starting out the holiday season with a fun party dedicated to those ugly sweaters that are so popular these days.

It seems that the Duggar kids are playing while their parents are away. At least for the older ones anyway. Jim Bob and Michelle, as well as their younger ones, are currently on a missions trip to Honduras. The married children and their families, as well as a few friends, all decided to take over the Duggar compound to have a little fun hosting an ugly sweater party. Jessa Seewald shared some hilarious Instagram photos of the outfit choices that were worn.

One of them was that of the newly married couple, John David and Abbie, as they posed for the camera in their silly sweaters. Abbie’s outfit was cute as she had on a red snowman sweater, a black skirt, colorful green tights, and red ballerina flats. John David’s outfit was a bit more interesting.

He was wearing pants and a bright yellow shirt with a sweater over it that was obviously way too small for him, but that was all in fun. His ugly brown sweater wasn’t of the Christmas variety, but the whole outfit certainly added some humor to the occasion. In fact, he apparently won the top prize in the Duggar’s very first ugly sweater contest.

John David and Abbie looked like they have had a great first month of marriage. Fans commented on how happy he looks these days. He has never smiled more than he does now.

Jessa explained what the evening consisted of when the families all got together. She said that they had an Italian dinner, a baking competition, a white elephant gift exchange, and also board games and a movie. In addition to Jim Bob, Michelle, and the younger kids being absent, Jessa also mentioned that they were all missing Jinger and Jeremy who are living in Texas and Derick Dillard who missed out on all the fun. Jill’s husband stayed home to study for finals. However, she and the kids were there.

Josh and Anna Duggar, and their five children, were also seen in a photo wearing their ugly sweaters. That sparked some comments on Jessa’s timeline about Josh’s past transgressions, while Duggar fans came to his defense. All in all, it looks like the TLC reality family had lots of laughs and fun together.