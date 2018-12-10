‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Muscular Arms In Sexy New Snap

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is showing off her super toned arms on social media. The social media sensation flaunted the results of her hard work in the gym this weekend.

On Sunday, December 9, Lindsey Pelas shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account, and some fans couldn’t believe how buff her arms and shoulders are thanks to weight training.

In the sexy snapshot, Pelas wears a pair of skin-tight black leggings and a skimpy matching sports bra, which showcases her ample cleavage, as well as her super muscular arms, toned abs, and flat tummy.

Lindsey’s long, blonde hair is pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, as she wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, pink eyeshadow, dark brows and lashes, and light pink lips.

Pelas also holds dumbells in her hands as she flexes her arms and abs in the racy photograph.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Playboy model is more than just racy photographs. Lindsey Pelas also hosts a podcast called Eyes Up Here, where she talks about an array of topics that pertain to her life, and she previously revealed that she let her social media followers name the podcast.

“For starters, a Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Lindsey Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

In addition to modeling and her podcast, Pelas has also appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She’s also been seen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.

While Pelas is single at the moment, back in September Lindsey told TMZ that she would be interested in dating NFL star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. The highly paid football player attended the same college as Lindsey, who says she wouldn’t be mad if Beckham wanted to slide into her DMs on Instagram and possibly meet up for a date.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas via her Instagram account.