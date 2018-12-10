‘Suspiria’ Coming To Blu-Ray This January From Lionsgate

In 1977, Dario Argento released Suspiria, which became a horror classic with a devoted cult following. The Italian Giallo film currently holds a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks as No. 41 on their list of greatest horror films of all time.

In 2018, Luca Guadagnino remade the film which starred Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Grace Moretz. It didn’t land quite as well with critics as the original 1977 picture, earning only a 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Richard Roeper called the film “irritating and laughable.” However, a number of other critics praised the film’s ambition and unique style.

According to a recent report from Bloody-Disgusting, Suspiria (2018) will be getting a Blu-ray release on January 29, 2019, after only getting a limited theatrical release.

In a recent interview with star Dakota Johnson, she divulged the information that she almost didn’t make the movie. Shortly before filming, she began having second thoughts about whether or not she’d actually be able to take on such a demanding role. According to the actress, she had to go through some intense physical training before the shoot, which resulted in a full-on meltdown.

Ultimately, she did end up completing the movie and now laughs about the entire ordeal, according to a report from ComicBook.

“I watched the original, and I was like so in. And then, about a year before we started filming, I started training. I started working with different coaches and a ballet instructor and a trainer and different strength trainers to change the shape of my body for when we did start filming. And even leading up to that, so much rehearsal, a month beforehand, every day, eight hours a day, five, six days a week, and then I still had this f****** meltdown four days before filming. I was in tears in his office, like, ‘I’m a fraud. I can’t do this.’ It was awful, but now we just joke about it.”

The 2018 remake of Suspiria is also Thom Yorke of Radiohead’s first venture into the world of film scoring. The entire film touts an original score from the “Creep” singer which garnered much critical acclaim, even from people who didn’t like the movie.

Watch Thom Yorke deliver a steely acoustic rendition of #Suspiria song "Open Again" https://t.co/C0odbXIYoA pic.twitter.com/Z7wenVySFn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 4, 2018

Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack can be found in record stores now and on streaming music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play.

No word yet on whether or not the movie will receive a 4K UHD release, but for now, fans can expect the Blu-ray to be in stores next month.