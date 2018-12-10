Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Photo

Jessica Simpson is feeling particularly grateful for her family today. On December 9, the singer took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo.

Simpson is preparing to welcome her third child with husband and former NFL player, Eric Johnson, and the pair couldn’t be more excited. The pair met in 2010 and tied the knot four years later in Montecito, California. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Maxwell Drew in 2012, and then a son, Ace Knute, in 2013.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the star admitted to having baby fever but said she and Johnson “don’t really know” if they want to have a third child.

“We always practice,” Simpson said. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

In September, the singer announced that she’d be expecting a third child with Johnson. The singer seems to be excited to welcome another daughter and according to HollywoodLife, this is an extra special pregnancy for the couple.

“She didn’t really plan or expect to be pregnant a third time, so it all feels so special. And one of the best parts about it is that she gets to share the excitement with her kids, they’re old enough to understand and are fully invested,” a source revealed to the magazine. “She says they ask her almost every day how much longer until the baby arrives. Maxwell is especially excited to be getting a baby sister, she was thrilled when they found out they were having a girl.”

In the most recent photo on Simpson’s Instagram account, the happy family can be seen standing together with Ace on his dad’s shoulders while Simpson seems to be talking to Maxwell. In the caption of the adorable snap, Simpson called her family a “happy place.”

Simpson recently made headlines when she addressed comments made by actress Natalie Portman, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Simpson thought Portman tried to imply that she couldn’t have been a virgin in 1999 because she was photographed in a bikini for the cover of a magazine.

The two women were quick to resolve the misunderstanding after Portman apologized and clarified her comments.

“I would never intend to shame anybody and that was absolutely not my intention,” Portman said. “I was really talking about mixed media messages out there for young women and completely apologize for any hurt it may have caused because that was definitely not my intention.”

A report from Entertainment Tonight stated that Simpson was “appreciative” for Portman’s apology.