Josephine Skriver Flaunts Abs And Plenty Of Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver is blessed with a beautiful face and an amazing figure and she works really hard to keep herself in shape. The model has developed some great abs and she makes sure to flaunt it as much as possible to keep her admirers engaged.

The 25-year-old hottie recently posted some jaw-dropping pics on Instagram where she is featured wearing a skimpy black bra, black pants and the official cap of her favorite NFL team — the Oakland Raiders.

What’s striking about the picture is her well-developed abs which she clearly showed off in the picture. The skimpy bra also provided a generous view of her enviable cleavage which drove her Instagram fans crazy. To make her pics looks sexier, Josephine sported a pout and also naughtily stuck her tongue out in one of the pics. Within a few hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 202,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

Most of her fans and followers commented on her awesome abs and many of them asked Josephine to share her exercise routine and diet with her fans. A look at her abs clearly shows that Josephine must have been spending a lot of time in the gym and her fans seem to be really curious about it. To express their admiration for the Danish beauty, fans showered her with compliments and used words like “sexy,” “hot”, and “incredible” for her, while others expressed themselves more openly.

“You are amazing. That body is not a joke,” one of her fans commented on the picture. While another one wrote the following message for Josephine.

“I love you so much, Josephine. You are my role model. Stay as gorgeous as you are.”

Those who have been following Josephine on Instagram already know that the Victoria’s Secret model is a big Oakland Raiders fan and she often roots for them through her Instagram posts.

In September, she seemed very excited to support her team for the new season and posted a video where is featured wearing a Raiders jacket and a cap. “ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?!?! It’s @Raiders season so you know what that means. MNF baby!!!! Who will be watching?!?! she wrote in the caption.

Similarly, as the Inquisitr earlier reported, Josephine supported the Raiders by wearing their official jersey and cap before their match with the Miami Dolphins on September 23. Although her favorite team lost the match, she won everyone’s undivided attention by putting her perky derriere on full display in the picture that she posted on Instagram.

The sexy snap in question amassed more than 347,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments where fans not only admired Josephine for rooting the Raiders but they also expressed how the picture sent pulses racing within seconds.