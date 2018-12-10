Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Confident’ She’ll Fall In Love Again

Jennifer Aniston has certainly had her share of ups and downs in relationships, and most of it has been publicly documented. The former Friends star has been linked to a number of well-known names, including Paul Rudd, John Mayer, Brad Pitt, and Justin Theroux. Aniston recently called it quits with Theroux earlier this year after two and a half years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement to the Associated Press explaining that their divorce was “mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

Now, it seems the actress is ready to find love again, according to Hollywood Life.

“Jennifer still believes in love, despite going through two divorces, and she’s pretty confident she will fall in love again one day, but it really isn’t something she lays awake worrying about at night,” a source close to Jen told the magazine.

“Jen’s life is awesome right now, she looks better than ever, feels amazing, has a supportive circle of close and loving friends, and she has total freedom to go and do whatever she wants.”

While this hasn’t been confirmed, the sentiment seems very “on brand” for the actress. In an interview with Elle, Aniston opened up about her two past marriages, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The 49-year-old revealed that she considered both marriages a success.

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she said.

The star revealed that she didn’t have the common girlhood fantasies about getting married or planning the perfect wedding. She said her dreams are more centered around “finding a home that felt safe.”

From the looks of it, the star doesn’t seem to be in a rush to commit again. Aniston currently has a new movie out, Dumplin‘, which premiered on Netflix on December 7.

In the movie, Aniston plays a former beauty queen who runs the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant. She’s the mother of an outspoken plus-sized teenage girl named Willowdean, played by Danielle Macdonald. In an act of rebellion, Willowdean decides to enter her mother’s pageant but things don’t go according to plan and Willowdean ends up shifting the town’s idea of beauty.

The movie currently has an IMDB rating of 7/10 stars and has been dubbed a “feel-good fairytale about beauty pageants, body positivity, and the gospel of Dolly Parton,” by the Mary Sue.