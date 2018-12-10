The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the holidays by hosting a children's charity.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, throws a holiday bash each year at Clarence House, her residence with Prince Charles, but this year she invited some special guests, which thrilled the children and their families associated with the Helen and Douglas House Children’s Hospice and the Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

Town & Country reports that this year, Camilla had Santa Claus bring two of his furry reindeer friends, Dancer and Blitzen, to the party. The Duchess of Cornwall provided lunch and fun, and provided the kids with lichen to feed to the reindeer.

Lara Mehmet, 9, was thrilled to walk outside to see the reindeer with their jingle bells.

“It’s a reindeer! A serious reindeer!”

The duchess was pleased to see the child’s excitement and confirmed that Dancer and Blitzen are indeed real reindeer.

“It’s a very serious reindeer.”

The Duchess of Cornwall provided a lunch of sausage and mashed potatoes and helped the children decorate a large Christmas tree. The children were clearly enthralled with their hostess, the surroundings, and of course, the reindeer, each with huge antlers and red ribbons.

Camilla hosts this party every year, and says that it’s the sure sign for her that the holiday season has begun.

The Duchess of Cornwall hosts her Annual Christmas Party for children from the Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, as they decorate the Christmas Tree at Clarence House! https://t.co/TqSspmn1yP — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) December 6, 2018

“The tree decorating for me is always the start of Christmas. I haven’t thought about it before today, but I come in and see the tree and the children and everything and it just gets me in a Christmas mood.”

Camilla Parker-Bowles will be joining her husband, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the Christmas holiday.

The majority of the royal family will join the queen from Christmas through New Year’s Day for a variety of festivities. The family will exchange gifts on Christmas Eve during tea time

But this year it’s possible that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will depart Sandringham to head to the Middleton’s home for the rest of the holiday.

Carole Middleton is hoping to have all of her grandchildren under one roof now that daughter Pippa has had her baby this summer.

Middleton has Christmas in Berkshire laid out for daughter Kate and her family.

“Generally, we got to church in the morning, then a walk, open a few presents, with more in the evening. Then champagne and smoked salmon for lunch, and the main Christmas meal in the evening – but with young grandchildren, maybe we’ll move that forward and have it at lunchtime.”