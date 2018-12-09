‘Bumblebee’ Early Reactions Are In And They’re Stellar

Some critics are calling 'Bumblebee' the best 'Transformers' movie to date.

One of the biggest movies of December will hit theaters in two weeks, but those lucky enough to get an early screening are already boasting about its greatness. Reactions to Bumblebee have been fantastic and critics just can’t seem to get enough of the Travis Knight-directed film.

It’s been a year and a half since the last Transformers movie hit theaters. The film didn’t sit well with critics and fans alike. The franchise had been having a hard time since its reboot with Mark Wahlberg in 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. It appears as if Bumblebee could turn all that around in the first of what could be many origin stories. CinemaBlend is reporting that many critics are calling it the best Transformers movie to date.

“#Bumblebee is the best Transformers movie – BY FAR. Beautifully shot, tons of spot-on humor and absolutely brimming with heart. No surprise here but Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic. The whole thing is just an utter delight!” Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted.

“#BumblebeeMovie is one of the year’s best and most heartfelt blockbusters. Travis Knight expertly directs a coming of age story about a girl and her robot. Impressive visuals, well-rounded characters, and G1 greatness. Need to see more from THIS Transformers stat,” reviewer Nicholas Whitcomb tweeted.

WOW!! #Bumblebee is AMAZING!! The BEST #Transformers movie EVER! A perfect blend of action, humor & heart! What a pleasant surprise! This is what the sequels should have been like all along! #HaileeSteinfeld is awesome! It’s GREAT FUN!! @bumblebeemovie pic.twitter.com/N9Q8iRJxhi — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 9, 2018

A consensus among those who caught the early screening was the great performance by singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld. While known mostly for her singing these days, Hailee pops up on the big screen once in a while and steals the show. She is a Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated actress for her work in The Edge of Seventeen and True Grit, respectively.

It would take a while to scroll through Twitter before finding a negative review on Bumblebee. Many who saw the film are also noting how different it is from the Michael Bay Transformer films, and are attributing its greatness to his absence.

“Gotta love how Michael Bay walks away from directing ONE Transformers movie and it’s the best one ever made. Breathe easy. Bumblebee is REALLY, REALLY GOOD,” another reviewer shared.

The first reviews for #BumblebeeMovie are in – currently it's #Fresh at 100% on the #Tomatometer, with 14 reviews. https://t.co/QvxOzgwFoa — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 9, 2018

Bumblebee is being called “heartwarming,” “fantastic,” and “fresh.” In addition to all the great reviews, Bumblebee has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 100 percent.

The film might have a tough time in the box office, however, competing against Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. The three films will make for one of the biggest weekends in terms of domestic gross in two weeks when they all hit theaters together.

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21. The film stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, and Pamela Adlon.