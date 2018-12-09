Trump Says His Administration ‘Accomplished More Than Any Other’ In History, Slams ‘Fake News’ Media Again

In a Twitter post published on Sunday, displaying trademark braggadocio, President Donald Trump argued that his administration had “accomplished more than any other” in U.S. history, while slamming the “fake news” media.

“The Trump Administration has accomplished more than any other U.S. Administration in its first two (not even) years of existence, & we are having a great time doing it! All of this despite the Fake News Media, which has gone totally out of its mind — truly the Enemy of the People!”

This is not the first time for Donald Trump to claim that his administration is the most successful in history. In September, as the Independent reported, Trump began his address before members of the United Nations’ General Assembly by saying that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any in the history of our country,” prompting U.N. members to uproariously laugh at the president’s assertion. Seemingly taken aback by the laughter, Trump smiled and said that he “didn’t expect” the assembly to laugh.

Now, the president is apparently doubling down on the claim, arguing that his administration has managed to accomplish — not more than “almost any” administration in United States history — but “more than any” other administration ever. Clearly, Donald Trump couldn’t resist taking a jab at the “fake news” media, dubbing the press “the enemy of the people” once again.

For Donald Trump, who has been accused of waging a war on the press, to viciously attack and criticize the media is nothing new. The president has done so on many occasions over the past two years. The Guardian observed that Trump’s attacks on the media are setting the stage for violence against journalists in the United States and worldwide.

Experts at the United Nations have condemned the president’s statements aimed at the media as well, arguing that there is a strategy behind Trump’s attacks on the media, since his end goal seems to be to undermine public confidence in the media.

While Trump may not be the one to miss out on an opportunity to brag about his administration’s alleged accomplishments, many — even some of those considered ardent Trump supporters — have criticized the president for failing to deliver on key campaign promises.

Analysis: Tucker Carlson says Trump is "not capable" and hasn’t kept his promises https://t.co/IkFlp2Ydex — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2018

In an interview with prominent Swiss weekly magazine Die Weltwoche, Tucker Carlson took aim at Trump, accusing the president of not being “capable of sustained focus.” The Fox News host called the president out for not delivering on a slew of key campaign promises, criticizing him for being unable to understand the system of the U.S. government.