Offset Says he Misses Cardi B After She Raps About Divorcing Him

It appears that the absence of Cardi B from Offset’s life has really begun to sink in, and he’s getting more and more uncomfortable with the thought.

Page Six reports that on Sunday morning, December 9, the Migos member took to Twitter to concede that he’s been feeling incomplete since his wife of one year walked out on him, and he doesn’t care what anybody thinks about it. “F**K [YA’LL] I MISS CARDI,” he would write for all of his 1.6 million followers to see.

Offset’s confession comes nearly one week after Cardi revealed that the couple has broken up via a recording that she posted to Instagram. The five-time Grammy nominee told fans that while she and Offset remain invested as business partners and will forever be linked as the parents of 5-month-old baby Kulture, they’ve struggled to maintain a favorable rapport as lovers. Then scandal hit with the revelation that a text message between the Atlanta rapper and two women he was arranging a threesome with may have caused the split.

The Blast report that broke the story and the fall out that seems to have come of it would prompt Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, to come forth with an apology. Bunni, who according to Bossip has since released a song detailing the supposed affair, claims that while she certainly has feelings for Offset, she never did intend on becoming a home wrecker.

Cardi B modified her #MotorSport lyrics to address her split with Offset live: https://t.co/Z04iq3LZ4C — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 9, 2018

Considering Cardi has been moving on pretty quickly, making a solo trip out to Miami for Art Basel and releasing several public statements about the love she’s lost, Offset chose a rather untimely moment to break his silence about missing the Invasion of Privacy star. In fact, a video from New York City’s recent Jingle Ball concert has been circulating to show her changing the lyrics to “Motorsport” up with the inclusion of the line “I told him the other day, ‘We should get divorced,'” per ET Online. It is one of at least two recordings from the show that are telling, with the other capturing the moment she throws her middle finger up as Offset’s name comes up during the performance of one of her songs.

Only time will tell what the future ultimately holds for rap music’s most visible romance of 2018, but as it stands, Cardi has only continued to double down on her insistence that she and Offset’s romance is over. As the Hollywood Life reports, there are more than a few folks around the industry and in the media who’ve taken notice of the fact that she’s been walking around without the 8-carat, $550K diamond ring he put on her finger in late 2017.

It won’t be long before fans come to know for sure whether Offset has settled into permanent baby daddy status, or if his marriage to Cardi is simply transitioning into an on and off again kind of love.