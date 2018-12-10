Georgia Fowler Shares Selfie In Bikini From Bed In The Midst Of Jetting Around The World

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler shared a selfie from bed in the midst of a very busy schedule, which she described in the captions. She wore lingerie for the snap, as she held the camera up with her right hand and used a black-and-white filter for the Instagram post.

“The lag is real, been to the four corners of the world this week, NZ>SYD>NY>SWE>LA & next week NY>LA>NY>AKL eek that’s determination to get platinum status on all airlines by 2019.”

Talk about busy! That’s four destinations, and fans sent her comments like, “Sounds like you need a private jet,” “Stunning pic,” and “safe travels.” The model’s also been sharing her airplane rides with fans via Instagram Stories, including some selfies. Georgia’s serious about staying active, however, as a video shows her wearing athletic wear with a caption, “18 hour journey, no excuses… first stop- sweat.” Another video showed her enjoying a “pre-work hike.”

Fowler posted a plane selfie in addition to sharing it to her stories. The photo showed her wearing very glossy lipstick and minimal makeup, along with over-the-ear headphones.

“After four days of not seeing the light, finally found a slither of sun above the clouds half way from Europe to LA.. little reminder there’s always blue skies above the clouds,” she noted.

Fowler previously described why she thinks she’s been able to find success in the cut-throat world of modeling, detailed the NZ Herald.

“I think my resilience is the only reason I have got as far in the modeling industry as I have. I just never gave up. There are so many people along the way who will tell you that you aren’t good enough, but you just have to keep trying.”

But just because she’s reached a level of success doesn’t mean she’s ready to stop just yet.

“It would be amazing to get a jewelry contract or a beauty contract, like a brand that you become the face of and that’s guaranteed lock-in money. You know the team and, if it’s something you believe in, it can be quite special as well.”

The model’s recent successes have included being featured on the cover of Costume Magazine, along with walking the runway for one of the biggest fashion shows of the year for Victoria’s Secret. She’s also attended the Cartier Party in a flowing blue dress, and awarded the Australian Fashion Laureate to the recipient in late November.