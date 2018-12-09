Eva Marcille Calls Out Winnie Harlow For Negative ‘ANTM’ Comments

Earlier this year, Victoria’s Secret angel and former America’s Next Top Model contestant Winnie Harlow appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance, she made some negative comments about Tyra Banks’s long-running televised modeling competition. Harlow said being on the show didn’t do much for her career as a model.

Months later, Banks visited the same show and addressed Harlow’s comments, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Now, fellow model and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille is weighing in on Harlow’s comments, according to a report from People.

Marcille, who also appeared on America’s Next Top Model and walked away with the Season 3 crown, recently sat down with host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. When asked about her thoughts surrounding Harlow’s comments, she held nothing back.

“You know what, it amazes me that people get opportunities and they totally forget who gave them those opportunities. Winnie Harlow is a beautiful girl. Let’s be clear. We know her because of Top Model,” Marcille said.

“The world knows her, Drake knows her, Wiz Khalifa knows her because of Top Model. To diss Tyra [Banks], who gave everyone this huge platform, I think it’s really wack.”

Harlow has since responded in an attempt to clarify her comments, according to another report from People.

“It has nothing to do with being ungrateful, and more over [sic] nothing to do with ‘shade’ to Tyra,” she wrote in response to a comment on Instagram.

“She was the first person of higher status to make me feel like I could be a model and not only am I grateful for that, it’s something I’ll never forget.”

The 24-year-old went on to say she isn’t retracting her comments.

“My truth is, I stand by what I said and I say it because I don’t want girls thinking it’s a jump start to a modelling [sic] career because of me,” she finished.

“I learned that the best thing to do to become a model and to be taken seriously is to take plain head shots and find a reputable modelling [sic] agency.”

After Harlow’s initial statements, Banks said she still had love for the young model.

“They’re all my babies, they’re all my babies, even the ones that act out are still my babies,” she said.

As for Eva, she hasn’t responded to Harlow’s recent Instagram clarification.

