Wells Adams Dedicates Touching Post To Sarah Hyland After She Leaves Social Media

Sarah left social media after being bullied following her cousin's death.

Sarah Hyland has been having a very difficult week after dealing with the passing of her 14-year-old cousin who was hit by a drunk driver. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sarah took a break from social media after being bullied by trolls over her cousin’s death. The Modern Family actress set up a GoFundMe account to help with costs for her family and donated $1,000 to the fund herself.

Commenters felt her donation was cheap and accused Sarah of looking for a handout. The actress became frustrated with all the comments from trolls who were speaking on her cousin’s death when they didn’t have all of the facts.

“I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost,” she wrote on social media.

After the commenting didn’t die down, Sarah decided to step away from social media, tweeting “You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy?”

After almost a week of Sarah being offline, her boyfriend and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has taken to Instagram to make his girlfriend feel better. Wells shared a photo of he and Sarah together, which shows him smiling down on his girlfriend as she sticks her tongue out at him.

In the caption he let his followers know Sarah had a tough few weeks and encouraged her to cheer up by looking at the photo he had posted of them. He asked her to remember “how awesome they are” and urged her to relax and watch Home Alone. Wells then promised that he would be home to see her soon. The Bachelorette alum has routinely come to Sarah’s defense online when she is bullied, most specifically for when she is body-shamed by trolls.

In just two hours, Wells post amassed over 80,000 likes and received hundreds of comments supporting him and Sarah.

Sarah even commented on the post herself.

“Now I can’t stop singing ‘I see the light’ from tangled. Just and FYI,” she joked.

Wells then commented back, “fiiiiine. Put on Tangled instead.”

Sarah hasn’t posted on Instagram since December 1 when she shared a skinny-dipping photo of herself after turning 28-years-old. She tweeted just one day later that she would be leaving social media. While so many fans have begged her return, it seems best she takes time away from the negativity to grieve.