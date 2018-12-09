Demi Rose Strikes A Sexy Pose On The Ground & Flaunts Her Curves On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a new Instagram photo, and it shows her striking a sexy pose on the ground in a nude-peach toned swimsuit. The swimsuit had a halter-cut and had a high neckline, but it had a huge cut-out on the side so her curves were especially accentuated. Rose was on her knees and right hand, as she held up an eyebrow brush with her left hand. She accessorized with a nude pair shoes with silver heels, and wore her hair half-up and half-down. She captioned it, “Loved being a part of and the face of this campaign with @sharleencollinscosmetics and her amazing luxury brushes. Shop yours now!”

A couple of other photos have been released featuring Demi, one for an eyeshadow brush and another for a blush brush. In both photos, Demi is seen actively using the brushes. The photo for the eyeshadow brush shows Demi in a brown, very form-fitting dress with a scoop neck. For the blush brush photo, Rose wore a low-cut dark top. In all the three photos, she wore her hair the same way and had natural-looking makeup with metallic pink eyeshadow.

The campaign is to promote the Luxury Brush Collection, which retails for €79, which is about $90. It comes with 15 synthetic brushes, including a lip brush, stippling foundation brush, and an angled liner brush.

Rose also posed for another set of photos for the cosmetics brand, according to the Daily Mail. Different photos from that shoot showed demi in a plunge bodysuit with lacy details, as she wore her hair half-up and half-down with loose waves. In a second photo, Demi wore a black swimsuit with a low neckline and cut-outs on the back. In both of these shots, the model simply posed for the camera, instead of being photographed in action using a brush.

Unlike traditional models, Rose is self-made on Instagram. Her sole focus isn’t working on ad campaigns, but it’s easy to see why a brand would want her to be the face of the brand. She has a loyal following of over 7.9 million on the platform, making her a great choice for promoting new products.

And while Demi has found great success on social media, that doesn’t appear to always have been her goal. A short biography about her on Walsall College revealed her prior dreams, detailed the Birmingham Mail.