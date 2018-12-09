‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Shares Christmas Wishlist

Over the years, Jersey Shore’s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has become known for his positive attitude, his incredible DJ skills, his larger-than-life hair, and his obsession with bling. In true Pauly D fashion, the reality show star recently shared an item from his Christmas wishlist, according to a report from Page Six.

“I love watches! And nothing says I love you more than a new Rolex,” the star told the magazine.

Pauly’s reveal shouldn’t come as too much as a surprise to fans of the star, as the 38-year-old recently spent $500,000 on a diamond pendant, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. According to the report, Pauly teamed up with the owner of Pristine Jewelers, Avi, to co-design the custom piece. The piece was created based on Pauly’s logo, which is featured on his merch. The piece took three months to make and managed to capture the star’s signature hair and sunglasses.

The 36-carat pendant hangs on a 48-carat Cuban link chain and the star completed the look with a matching Cuban link bracelet.

Pauly also shared his memories of Christmas before he was a famous DJ and reality show star.

“My best memory was waking up Christmas morning and getting my first instrument,” he recalled. “I got these loud air drumsticks and, you know, how I love to be loud! I wonder if Santa regretted getting me those drumsticks because I played with them nonstop and annoyed everyone throughout the entire Christmas dinner.”

The star considers his first set of speakers to be the best gift he’s ever received. He said they were “an investment into my dream, and the rest is history.”

According to a report from Cheat Sheet, by the time the final season of Jersey Shore aired, Pauly D was one of the highest-paid cast members. In 2012, Forbes reported that the star had reportedly made over $11 million in DJ appearances in that year alone. Earlier this year, People reported that Pauly’s net worth could be as high as $24 million.

And with the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it’s likely that that number will continue to climb. This season of the reunion show has been filled with fun and drama as the original cast members are all back and living together in one giant shore house.

In the most recent episode, Pauly and the rest of the gang almost got pulled into a huge brawl when a random man kept following the group while hurling insults.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.