Vinny Guadagnino Says He And ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Are Keeping Mike Sorrentino ‘Close To Our Hearts’

When producers put together a group of random strangers for a reality show, they never know what they’re going to get, but hope for drama. Sometimes when these strangers come together it’s magic, and that’s just what happened with the cast of Jersey Shore on MTV. The roommates truly became a family over six seasons, and now two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The group has stood by one another through public drama, relationship fallouts, and much more.

It’s no surprise that the cast of Jersey Shore is standing beside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he prepares to head off to prison following a tax evasion conviction. Most of the cast, including Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese all showed up to Mike’s sentencing back in September. Vinny spoke with Us Weekly at the 2018 Jingle Ball this weekend regarding his friend and his pending incarceration.

“We all love [Mike], I love him, we’re all thinking about him,” he told Us Weekly.

He went on to say he and the cast “are keeping him close to our hearts.”

Mike and Vinny had a rocky start to their friendship when Jersey Shore premiered back in December of 2009. The two fought over girls, and later their shared best friend Pauly D. After Mike became sober, the two bonded in a whole new way and solidified their “MVP” friendship with Pauly. Vinny even held himself responsible for keeping Mike on track with his keto diet, which fans got a glimpse of on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Unfortunately for Vinny, but to the delight of fans, that didn’t work out so well.

It’s been a difficult time for Mike and his new wife Lauren Sorrentino since his sentencing back in September. The motivational speaker is ordered to surrender himself on January 15, 2019, when he will serve eight months followed by two years of supervised probation. It’s possible Mike could be released early following good behavior but that remains to be seen. For now, he can enjoy the holidays with his new bride, family, and friends.

The entire cast supported Mike and Lauren at their November 1 wedding which will air on MTV in the coming months. Angelina Pivarnick was also in attendance at the wedding which the entire cast said was an absolute blast.

