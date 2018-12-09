Katie Cassidy Posts Rare Photo With Brother Beau As She Celebrates Wedding To Matthew Rodgers

The actress shares a sweet moment with her half-brother one year after the death of their father, 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy.

Katie Cassidy has nothing but love for her little brother, Beau. The Arrow star, who tied the knot with longtime love Matthew Rodgers over the weekend, posted a sweet photo with her half-brother ahead of her nuptials in Sunset Key.

Katie and her younger brother, Beau Cassidy, are all smiles in the snap, which appears to be taken on a boat. The 32-year-old actress captioned the post with, “Brotherly love.” The sweet wedding photo shows that Katie and her brother are now close, despite their very different relationships with their late father.

Beau Cassidy is the 27-year-old son of Katie’s father, late Partridge Family star David Cassidy, and his third wife Sue Shifrin. Katie, whose mother is former model Sherry Williams, was not raised by her father, but became closer with his family after the ’70s teen idol’s death last year. David Cassidy died in November, 2017, of organ failure. The former teen heartthrob was 67-years-old at the time of his death.

In May, Katie told People that while it had been a tough year since her father’s passing, there was a bit of a silver lining to the tragedy.

“Even though the loss of my father was hard, it really brought my uncles, myself and my brother back together. I think that’s the silver lining.”

There also seems to be no hard feelings regarding David Cassidy’s will. The “I Think I Love You” singer reportedly left everything to Beau when he died. In documents obtained by The Blast last year, David Cassidy left all of his financial assets to Beau, while his three half-brothers, Sean, Patrick, and Ryan, were granted his music memorabilia.

“It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy,” David Cassidy declared in his will, which was drafted in 2004 when he was estranged from his daughter. The two later reconciled.

Last year, Katie Cassidy rushed to her father’s hospital bedside in his final hours and even shared his final words — “So much wasted time” — with fans.

Beau Cassidy’s mom, Sue Shifrin, later blasted merchandisers who took the private phrase and plastered it on T-shirts to cash in on the Partridge Family star’s death. Shifrin told CNBC that she was appalled that the phrase was used by bootleggers after Katie Cassidy posted her dad’s final words in a social media tribute to him. According to Shifrin, the words were meant for the ears of her and her son, Beau, only.