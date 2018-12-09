Democrats Can Win In 2020 But They Have To Nominate Someone ‘Unexpected,’ Says Rick Santorum

'If they pick someone new, then I think they have a chance.'

Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum weighed in on the Democratic Party’s chances in the 2020 presidential election in a CNN interview broadcast Sunday, asserting that the Democrats should nominate someone “unexpected,” the Hill reports.

Explaining his reasoning, Santorum mentioned former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama all of whom were perceived as outsiders at the time. This, according to the former Republican Senator, is exactly why they managed to win. Familiar faces, centrist candidates like Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, or John Kerry lost their election races, Santorum reminded the viewership.

“When the Democrats win, they pick someone unexpected or someone who’s not the favorite. [Former Presidents] Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter. When they pick [failed Democratic presidential nominees] John Kerry or Al Gore or Hillary Clinton, they lose.”

“If they pick someone new, then I think they have a chance,” Santorum said. It remains unclear how exactly the Democratic Party plans on countering Trump in 2020. However, as recently reported by the Inquisitr, the party appears to be obsessed with midterm phenomenon Beto O’Rourke, and prolific fundraisers and donors continue showering the Texas Democrat with money.

So-called “Betomania” may have impressed the billionaire donor class, but the progressive wing of the Democratic Party remains unfazed by O’Rourke, mostly thanks to his centrist policies, refusal to support free college and medicare for all. The “NeverBeto” hashtag is starting to trend on leftist Twitter, as progressive columnists warn that O’Rourke could end up being another Hillary Clinton, noting that he had managed to lose to Ted Cruz who lost to Donald Trump.

Santorum: Democrats won't win in 2020 if they choose a failed presidential nominee https://t.co/kWSCreZhnn pic.twitter.com/SvAXhWSSsE — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2018

According to the Washington Post, a slew of Democrats is eyeing a 2020 presidential run. The Post‘s list includes Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and progressive, leftist candidates like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

According to Rick Santorum, it is exactly Sanders and Warren that should run in 2020, “I’m hoping for Bernie [Sanders] or Elizabeth [Warren] or somebody like that.” Santorum warned the Democrats against nominating a “tired and old” candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden, “Put them out there, we’ll win.”

In June this year, NBC News observed that the policies Bernie Sanders brought into the political mainstream in 2016 — medicare for all, legalization, labor law reform, jobs guarantees, and similar progressive policies — remain the most popular messages among American voters.

As the Inquisitr reported, polls and research have shown that American voters care about healthcare, gun policy, wealth distribution, and taxes. The Democratic Party, seemingly familiar with the polling, ditched the Russia collusion — apparently a non-issue for voters — during the midterms, campaigning on progressive, Sanders-like policies.