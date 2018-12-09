Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie Of She And Jordyn Woods In Bathroom Together

A public restroom never looked so good.

Apparently, Kylie Jenner ascribes to the golden rule of not letting your lady friend go to the bathroom by herself if the recent selfie she uploaded to Instagram is any indication. Jenner shared the sultry photo of she and BFF Jordyn Woods in a public bathroom with her 121 million-plus fans on Sunday, and fans erupted after looking at the pic.

The post of the two stunners hanging out in the public loo already has nearly 4 million likes, and fan reaction has been varied. One fan volunteered to never let the ladies go there by themselves, and that reaction is why the golden rule about public bathrooms got started in the first place.

Another user felt the “Kylie Jenner effect” and commented, “OMG, “Where did she get that phone case?” It’s predicted that sales on that case will probably do well since Jenner is a major fashion influencer.

The TV personality dressed down for the occasion, and she showed her support for beau Travis Scott by wearing an “Astroworld” tee. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore her blonde bob under an orange knitted cap. Kylie’s makeup and manicure are on point, and she chose to show off her blood orange-colored long fingernails for the shot.

Most of Kylie’s trademark curves are covered up in her casual garb, but Jordyn Woods made up for it by sticking her pert assets out front and center. Jordyn additionally wore a white half-sweater teamed with khaki pants with spiral tassles and multiple pockets. She topped off the look with matte lipstick and a minimal amount of makeup. Jordyn’s braided dark locks add a sexy look to the ensemble and contrast prettily with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s light hair.

Additionally, both ladies sport some enviable complexions, which may have been helped from merchandise from the partners’ cosmetic collaboration, Kylie x Jordyn collection, or from products from Kylie Cosmetics.

The photo isn’t the first time that Kylie Jenner created a stir by creating a racy bathroom photo, either. The Inquisitr reported on an earlier attempt when, as a teen, she tried to recreate her sister Kim Kardashian West’s sexy bathroom photo on Instagram. If you remember that hot photo, you’ll recall KKW posed in the bathroom completely nude with just two black bars covering her naughty bits.

For Kylie Jenner’s attempt, she didn’t pose for the selfie completely nude. She showed tribute to big sis by striking a pose similar to Kim’s, while wearing a black bikini. The straps of the black swimsuit mimicked Kim’s black bars in the original photo. Kylie Jenner has also shared a photo of she and Jordyn Wood’s in a home bathroom before.