‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Seth Gilliam Insists It Wasn’t Father Gabriel’s Fault Negan Escaped [SPOILERS]

If it wasn't Father Gabriel, could the guard on duty have purposely set Negan free?

The Season 9 mid-season finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the escape of resident captured bad guy, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan.) After playing catch in his prison cell, Negan eventually realized his cell door was unlocked and he walked free. However, was it really Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) fault this happened? The actor who plays Gabriel says no.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the mid-season finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet seen this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

When Father Gabriel had a run in with Negan in the mid-season finale episode of The Walking Dead, he left in a hurry, slamming the door behind him. Later, Negan discovered the door was unlocked and escaped from his cell in Alexandria. However, even though Father Gabriel left in a hurry and didn’t check the door when he stormed off, the actor who plays Gabriel insists that it wasn’t his fault Negan escaped, according to Insider.

At the Walker Stalker panel in Edison, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, a fan asked Seth Gilliam about Negan’s escape and Seth was emphatic in his belief that it wasn’t Father Gabriel’s fault Negan escaped. Instead, Seth blamed the guard on duty for the mistake.

“I think he’d be p*ssed at the guard that he left on duty when he slammed the gate — shut and locked,” Gilliam said.

“There was a guard on duty when Gabriel slammed the cell door, locked, who was in charge of making sure that Negan did not get out.”

And then, when questioned further about whether Gabriel might have let Negan out on purpose, Gilliam responded accordingly. “No, Father Gabriel did not let Negan out on purpose,” he insisted.

Which then begs the question, did the guard let Negan out on purpose? Considering that there are, potentially, still remnants of the Saviors banded together, there is the possibility that this escape was a long time coming and that, perhaps, the guard was waiting for his moment to free the former leader of the Saviors. Gabriel’s quick departure might have created the opportunity that was required to allow Negan to escape without firmly pointing the finger at anyone, making it appear that it was an honest mistake.

Fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series will likely have to wait until Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns on February 10 to find out who let Negan escape and why. The show airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on AMC.