Demi Lovato Kisses Henry Levy During Dinner Date

Does Demi Lovato have a new boyfriend? The singer, who only recently left rehab following a shocking overdose earlier this year, was spotted out on a dinner date with pal Henry Levy this weekend, and the couple even puckered up for a sweet kiss.

According to a Sunday, December 9 report by Entertainment Tonight, Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levy were seen having a romantic dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu. The pair were photographed by paparazzi as they arrived at the establishment, were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant, and were snapped kissing on the lips as well.

Sources reveal that Demi and Henry met while they were in rehab years ago, and immediately struck up a friendship. Levy is someone who reportedly takes his sobriety very seriously, and is allegedly a great person for Lovato to be spending time with as she tries to stay on the path of her own sobriety.

“Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab. They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time,” an insider revealed.

“She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity. Demi has come a very long way. She’s grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Demi Lovato overdosed back in July and was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive at her Hidden Hills home. She spent several days in the hospital recovering, and then immediately headed to rehab upon her hospital release.

Lovato spent months in a treatment facility and exited the rehab just in time to cast her vote in the mid-term election. She was also nominated for a Grammy Award this week for her collaboration with Christina Aguilera on the song “Fall In Line.”

Demi called the Grammy nomination with her idol a dream come true and “so surreal” just four months after the shocking overdose that threatened her life.

Fans can keep up with all of Demi Lovato’s latest projects via her Instagram account.