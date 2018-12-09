Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure At Indy Show

Big Cass, who was known during his time in WWE for his tag team with Enzo Amore and a short-lived run as a singles wrestler, was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday night after suffering a seizure at a House of Hardcore event in Philadelphia.

Citing a first-hand account from a fan who watched the show, WrestlingNews.co wrote that the incident took place before Cass’s scheduled appearance, as the former WWE superstar had a seizure near the merchandise table during intermission. A separate report from WrestleTalk clarified that Cass wasn’t actually supposed to wrestle, but was booked to run in during one of the matches. The latter publication added that Cass suffered the seizure at around 10 p.m. EST while he was talking to a fan.

According to Figure Four Online, former ECW and WWE mainstays Bubba Ray Dudley and Tommy Dreamer attended to Big Cass while he was having his seizure, as a doctor was called for further assistance. The 31-year-old wrestler was then taken to a hospital by ambulance and was described as being “responsive” following the incident.

Dreamer, who founded House of Hardcore in 2012, addressed the live audience after the incident and informed fans about what had happened, saying that Cass had a seizure and stressing that it wasn’t related to any possible drug intake. As noted by Figure Four Online, Cass made his debut for House of Hardcore earlier this month, losing to fellow WWE alumnus MVP in a singles match on December 1.

Known in real life as William Morrissey, Big Cass first received mainstream wrestling exposure in WWE’s developmental ranks, where he was known under the ring name Colin Cassady. This was later shortened to Big Cass as he formed a tag team with Enzo Amore, with both men working a Jersey Shore-inspired gimmick that made them popular among NXT audiences, as recalled by CBS Sports. The pair then debuted on WWE’s main roster on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where their distinctive promos and catchphrases helped them retain their popularity on a bigger stage.

After Enzo and Cass’s breakup as a tag team in 2017, Cass ventured out into singles competition as a villainous character and was feuding with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live at the time WWE abruptly released him in June of this year. According to Sportskeeda, Cass was set to make his independent wrestling debut in September against former TNA/Impact Wrestling standout James Storm, though his page on the Internet Wrestling Database does not have this match on record.