Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her adorable baby daughter, True Thompson, via social media.

On Sunday, December 9, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post brand new photos of her baby girl, True, who is happily resting in her mother’s arms while dressed for the cold winter weather.

In the sweet snapshot, little True is seen sporting a long-sleeved, black sweater outfit, and a matching black stocking hat with two cute pom poms on top. True rocks a pair of diamond studded earrings as her big, blue eyes are showcased in the photo.

In the second picture, Khloe’s little girl is seen lying down and chewing on her arm while wearing the same black winter outfit. “My Baby,” Kardashian captioned the photos.

“You have the most beautiful baby girl I have ever seen. May God bless you and your family,” one fan wrote to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the comment section. “So adorable” another stated.

It seems that Khloe and True are trying to stay warm in the cold Cleveland weather. The duo is currently in Ohio to visit True’s father, Tristan Thompson, who currently plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may soon be adding another little bundle of joy to their family.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier. She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The reality star is said to want a second baby with Tristan, despite his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year. As fans may remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced just hours before Khloe gave birth to baby True. The couple has since worked through their issues, and are said to be doing well.

“Her relationship with Tristan is so good. They made it through some really dark times, but she’s happy that she gave him a second chance because he’s stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he’s been such a rock for Khloe. They’re really just so in love,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.