Thandie Newton Talks About Her Upcoming Directorial Debut

In 2013, Thandie Newton revealed that she had just begun writing her first movie script. According to IndieWire, Newton said the script would be going into the production stages fairly soon but she wasn’t able to share too many details because the project was “top secret.” She expressed that directing felt like her “ultimate goal.”

Now, the Westworld actress is sharing more about her upcoming directorial debut. Five years later, Newton visited RuPaul’s podcast, What’s the Tee? With Michelle Visage, where she talked about her YA project. She said the project is based on a book she read with her daughters. The actress kept tight-lipped about the name of the book and the title of the film but she did say it was her eldest daughter who suggested the book would make a wonderful movie adaptation.

“We were all in tears at the end,” she said. “I found out who had the rights, and it was a wonderful producer who I had talked to about making something with just the previous year by chance, and she assumed I was ringing her to ask if I could play the mother role. The leads are actually three little girls.”

The actress said she located the producer and managed to convince her to let her write a draft of the script but didn’t reveal that she was also looking to direct the movie.

“I knew I wanted to direct it,” she continued. “But you can’t just say you want to direct when you haven’t done anything before. So through the way I wrote the script, I think it was pretty clear that I had a director’s eye. So here we are, five years later.”

Along with her directorial obligations and her writing projects, the actress is also preparing for another season of HBO’s hit series Westworld. The show takes place in a technologically advanced amusement park filled with android hosts. The park opens its gates to those looking to dive into the depths of their wildest fantasies without consequences.

Newton plays Maeve Millay, a host who runs a brothel in the local Mariposa Saloon. Maeve has become a fan favorite over the years and she is one of the first characters to question her reality.

On May 1, HBO confirmed there would be a third season of the show, according to a report from Variety.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”