‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Married Matthew Rodgers This Weekend

Katie Cassidy is officially a married woman!

The 32-year-old Arrow actress Katie Cassidy is now a married woman after tying the knot with Matthew Rodgers this weekend.

Cassidy broke the news to her 4.2 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo of herself and Matthew locked in a warm embrace and a passionate kiss. Katie looked absolutely breathtaking in her white long-sleeved lace wedding gown. Matthew complemented his bride perfectly by donning a stylish white tuxedo.

The angle at which the photo was taken and the way Katie had her hand placed on her new husband’s face also put her gorgeous wedding ring on full display. “I can’t help falling in love with you… YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,” the actress penned in the caption of the photo.

In just a couple hours, Cassidy’s followers were quick to shower the Instagram photo with tons of love and affection. The photo has accumulated over 150,000 likes and just shy of 2,000 comments. Unsurprisingly, those taking the time to comment on the adorable photo have nothing but great things to say about the glowing bride and groom. Among the comments were many Arrow fans wanting to know whether any of her fellow cast members attended the wedding ceremony.

Most took the opportunity to wish the newlywed couple well and complement Katie on how stunning she looked in the wedding gown. There were a few who even commented about being a little sad that the actress was permanently off the market.

As those who have followed Cassidy know, she and Rodgers have been engaged since June of last year.

Like her wedding confirmation, Katie also confirmed her engagement to Matthew with an Instagram post. In her engagement post, Katie could be seen planting a kiss on Matthew very similar to the kiss she planted on him in the wedding photo. In fact, she also had her hand placed in a similar manner on his face showing off the ring on her finger.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” The actress penned in the Instagram caption noting that she loved Matthew to the “moon and back” and would remember the evening for the rest of her life.

The Arrow star and Rodgers appear to be very much in love as the actress makes a habit of sharing sweet photos of the two together on her Instagram profile.

Cassidy and Rodgers kicked off their relationship back in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.