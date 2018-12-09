‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra To Spend Christmas Together Despite Separation

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra shocked fans when they revealed that they would be living apart. The couple, who are currently expecting their third child together, are now living apart as the holiday season approaches.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Lowell and Baltierra may no longer be living together, but they are planning to spend Christmas together as a family with their daughter Nova.

“Tyler and Catelynn will celebrate Christmas with Nova as a family. They are still committed and still a family, so they will spend the holidays together under one roof — even if they continue with this time apart. They are taking it day by day when it comes to this separation, but they have every intention of being together on Christmas no matter what,” an insider told the outlet of the couple’s holiday plans.

As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, relationship issues are not new for Catelynn and Tyler. Most recently, Lowell’s rehab stints have been a source of conflict for the pair. After suffering a miscarriage last year, Cate felt her mental health spiraling out of control, and even admitted to having suicidal thoughts. Lowell then checked herself into a treatment center, where she stayed for months off and on while Baliterra was at home holding down the household and raising the couple’s young daughter, Nova.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are not getting a divorce, despite their frequent separations. The Teen Mom OG star took to social media this week to rant about the status of her relationship and revealed that she and her husband were going to be just fine, despite all of the crazy rumors and speculation flying around about the pair.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE!,” Catelynn wrote via social media, but later deleted the comments.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been through so much in their young lives, including giving their oldest daughter, Carly, up for adoption, and facing multiple mental health issues, as well as drug and alcohol addiction problems within their family. However, the Teen Mom OG stars always pull through.