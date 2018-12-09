B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Brooke Plots, Reece’s Shady Past, & Wyatt’s Declaration

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview entitled, “The Sure Bet, The Ace In The Hole, And The Wild Card,” teases that the stakes are high as characters take calculated risks to get what they want. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and Reese Buckingham (guest star Wayne Brady) have a lot to lose, and so much to gain during the week of December 10.

The Sure Bet – Wyatt Spencer’s Bold Declaration

After making love, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) opens up to Wyatt. It seems as if the redhead is feeling particularly vulnerable.

“I’m really not the type of girl that needs to hear-” “I love you.” “Wow.”

Wyatt declares that he loves Sally. She was clearly not expecting him to voice his feelings just yet and was stunned. The couple, who have quickly become fan favorites, are ready to take things to the next level.

The Ace In The Hole – Zoe Knows All About Reese Buckingham’s Shady Past

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Zoe did not exactly look thrilled when her dad told her that he was living in the same city. Later on, she even told Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that her parents divorced when she was little. It turns out that Zoe has some dirt on her dad.

“You have a history of going from woman to woman.”

According to Zoe, Reese loves women. Will Taylor’s heart be broken again?

Taylor Moves Into Steffy’s House

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be stunned when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) announces, “I have some news I want to share.” Brooke will also be shocked when Taylor lets her know, “I’m not going anywhere,” after she finds her alone with Kelly at the cliff house.

Inquisitr reported that Taylor will be moving into Steffy’s cliffside house. Liam, Hope, and Brooke will be concerned that Kelly’s safety could be compromised.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke and Taylor argue about whether or not Taylor should be in Kelly’s life. pic.twitter.com/4RyOWwCf8l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2018

The Wild Card – Brooke Logan Asks Bill Spencer For A Favor

Brooke continues to plot against Taylor. Now that she knows that Taylor pulled the trigger and put Bill in hospital, there is nothing she would like more than to get the better of her. However, she cannot be the bad guy and call the cops on Taylor. Bill asks Brooke the magic question.

“What exactly are you asking me to do?”

It seems as if Brooke will ask Bill to do her a favor. Chances are that she wants to get rid of Taylor. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out her plan. Don’t forget to check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.