‘PUBG’ Creators Celebrate PS4 Release With Live-Action Trailer

Earlier this year, rumors of a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) release for Sony’s PlayStation 4 began circulating. These rumors were later proven to be true when both PUBG creators and Sony shared the news of their partnership via social media. Now, the once PC and Xbox exclusive game has finally been released on PlayStation 4, and to celebrate its new platform, the PUBG creators have dropped a live-action trailer, according to a report from ComicBook.

The intense battle royale game, which was developed by South Korean video game company Bluehole, blends action-packed combat with a more grounded, realistic gameplay. Each match begins with 100 players waiting to board an airplane. As the plane travels over the selected game map, players must decide on a landing spot and then parachute onto the island below. Once they land, players must search for weapons and supplies to attack others, and ultimately be the last man standing.

The new trailer is directed by filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts and stars Jason Mitchell. The short clip follows Mitchell, who’s acting in the role of a PUBG player, as he lands and scavenges to find his first weapon. Despite seeing several guns and ammunition, he quickly arms himself with the game’s iconic frying pan and proceeds to fend off his enemies with the kitchen object. Mitchell’s character eventually finds himself a partner, and together they continue to fight against opposing teams.

Mitchell posted a preview of the trailer to his Instagram account.

The trailer is set to “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours, and has been dubbed Pan-demonium.

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our Battle Royale game,” Changhan Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp said, according to a report from The Verge. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season.”

While there aren’t too many reviews of the PlayStation 4 version of the game at the time of writing, a report from Cultured Vultures has said this iteration of the game is currently better than the Xbox One version at launch.

The PUBG creators have also recently revealed the games new snow map, Vikendi, for PC gamers. Popular gamer and Twitch streamer, Shroud, shared his thoughts on the new map, according to a report from Dexerto.

“It’s very visually appealing. It runs like s**t though, but I’m sure that will get better. And the new vehicle mechanics, on the snow, is really cool too. You can like drift on the snow, the frozen lake, the snowmobiles, and stuff, so that’s all cool. But I want some mechanic changing,” he said.

This map is currently only available on PUBG’s test servers and will go live on December 19 for PC users. It’s unclear when the map will be available for consoles, but reports speculate it could arrive in early 2019.