‘B&B’ Casting News For Week Of December 17: Families Reunite For Christmas

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of December 17 reveals that some old favorites will return the week prior to Christmas. Families will reunite and old rivalries may even come to a temporary halt as everyone enjoys the festivities.

Karla Mosley will return to Bold and the Beautiful as Maya Avant Forrester on Thursday, December 20. The actress has just had a beautiful baby in August and took some time off from work. She will be returning to our screens as one of the show’s most beloved characters. At the time of her departure, fans will remember that she and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) left for Forrester International in Paris.

Now that Maya is back, it only makes sense that her parents Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsforth) and Julius Avant (Obba Babbatunde) return to visit her during the festive period, per Highlight Hollywood. Of course, they may have missed her and would love to see her and their granddaughter again.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that the Avants will celebrate Christmas Eve together with the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers this year. A spoiler photo shows Julius, Vivienne, and Maya all dressed in back as they listen attentively as someone makes a speech during the Christmas celebrations.

Maile Brady comes back as Tiffany on December 19. Tiffany is Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) best friend and dished out some advice to her the last time she was on screen. Inquisitr reports that she will also return on December 12, when she and her real-life dad will share a scene together.

In the December 12 scene, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Tiffany allude to their own father-daughter relationship. The scene also seems to indicate that Maile may also be working as an intern at Forrester creations now. Just before she exits the room, she says that they are calling her upstairs, implying that she may have a position at the prestigious fashion house.

Hunter Tylo returns for the third consecutive week as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will return on December 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Much of the soap’s storyline revolves around the psychiatrist at the moment. The news that she shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is out and there are some concerns about her mental stability. In addition, Taylor’s love life is looking up as Reese is clearly smitten with the beautiful doctor.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.