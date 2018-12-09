Watch AC Milan Vs Torino FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 15 Finale Live Online

Torino FC can close in on the Serie A top four, but face the daunting task of traveling to the San Siro where they must defeat AC Milan on Sunday.

Despite a season-long injury crisis, AC Milan nonetheless have a chance to close to within a point of city rivals Inter, as SB Nation reports, when Serie A Round 15 caps off with a showdown between the Rosseneri and visiting Torino FC, who have top four ambitions of their own. The “other” Turin team — who have won the Scudeto seven times, but not in 42 years — will move up to fifth just a point behind AC Milan if they can pull off the victory in the match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fourth-place AC Milan against visiting, sixth place Torino FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, December 9. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday, December 10.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain will return to the AC Milan starting XI after a two game suspension, according to Goal.com, to play in his 11th league game of the season. Higuain leads the team with five goals.

Torino, paced by striker Andrea Belotti’s five tallies in 14 games per Soccerway, have not lost in their previous nine away matches. By the same token, AC Milan has dominated their Turin rivals at the San Siro, winning 12 of the last 17 matches there, while drawing the other five, according to 90Min.com.

Paolo Rattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of AC Milan vs. Torino FC, access the live stream at ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Rossoneri vs. I Granata clash absolutely free.

Fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream of the Milan-Torino match in the United States should go to Rai Italia America.

In the United Kingdom, the Milan-Torino live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Torino Italy Serie A Sunday game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Round 15 game on Sunday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. Juventus, check out the extensive listings at Live Soccer TV.