Cardi B Reportedly Devastated Over Offset, Insider Reveals Details, Per Hollywood Life

Earlier this week, rappers Cardi B and Offset sparked a media firestorm when they confirmed they’d be going their separate ways, just months after the birth of their daughter. While most fans weren’t exactly shocked — due to Offset’s cheating scandals — many still admitted that the split is quite disheartening, as Cardi B did everything she possibly could have to defend the Migos rapper. Although Cardi has put on a brave face in wake of the highly publicized split, insiders have revealed the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is having a very difficult time behind closed doors.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Cardi B has revealed how hard it has been for her to embrace all of the life changes she’s now facing. Although she has been seen dancing in clubs since her split from Offset, the insider claims it’s just a way to mask her true feelings. Despite the ongoing rumors about Offset’s alleged cheating and betrayal, the famed rapper is reportedly still heartbroken over the split from Offset.

“There’s no getting around it,” the insider reportedly admitted. “Cardi is utterly heartbroken over the split and cheating rumors swirling about Offset, but she’s doing everything she can to put on a brave face in public and show Offset that she’s just fine without him.”

“Cardi is out there in the clubs dancing and looking like she couldn’t care less, but when she’s home it’s a different matter though,” the insider continued. ” At least Cardi knows she tried everything to salvage her marriage.”

While Cardi B and Offset’s marriage may be over, there’s one thing that will not change. Their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, still needs them. The insider revealed Cardi has shifted her attention to motherhood, spending the majority of her time focused on her daughter.

“Right now, Cardi is trying to concentrate on the positives and not dwell on the negatives,” the aforementioned insider explained. “She’s focusing her time and energy on Kulture, who is growing more and more beautiful by the day.”

The latest reports about Cardi and Offset follow a string of reports about their impending divorce battle. Right now, tons of rumors are circulating about their financials, as Cardi reportedly has a lot at stake since she and Offset did not have a prenup. Many of Cardi’s fans have raised concerns about the divorce because there is speculation it could lead to financial ruin for the rising rapper. However, no further details have been released about the upcoming divorce.