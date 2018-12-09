Rita Ora Spills Out Of Tight White Corset & Push-Up Bra In Busty Display

British singer and actress Rita Ora may be used to the spotlight afforded to her by her various talents, but her fans and followers may not have been fully prepared for her latest share. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, Ora shared a glamorous stage look which included one particularly provocative article of clothing — a revealing corset, complete with a push-up bra that enhanced the pop-stars feminine assets.

In this particular image, Ora can be seen striking an attentive and aggressive pose, her steely gaze moving past the photographic frame as she rests one hand on her hip — and the other against what appears to be a piece of pipework. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is wearing an extremely bold pink and purple suit, broad lapels and sateen finish lending an air of showmanship to the overall aesthetic. A microphone can be seen tucked into the pocket of the suit jacket.

Hugging her slim waist, the fitted suit pants work with the ribbed corset to complement Ora’s svelte hourglass figure. Clinging to her toned and athletic physique, the corset also cups the “Girls” singer’s bust, lifting it into prominence and leaving little to the imagination for her audience.

Completing the sassy look with shocked blonde tresses styled in truly vintage fashion — and accessorizing with angular shades and chunky rings that look like they could have come straight from the 1980s or 1990s — Ora is the embodiment of pop-star chic.

Other images in the photoset go on to show Ora’s performance from that evening, the bright lights of the stage focused on her immense presence.

It appears that her legions of admirers agree. Despite the photo set only having been live for approximately an hour as of the writing of this article, it has already been lavished with over 50,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. One user wrote, “In first [sic] picture you look like the No Doubt singer,” referencing Gwen Stefani — and the resemblance is definitely there. A second commenter quipped, “It was an amazing performance cant [sic] wait for the tour gonna be brilliant,” complimenting Ora on her musical abilities and entertainment value.

Rita Ora was apparently all gussied up in celebration of the season, having performed in this outfit during the “Jingle Bell Ball,” per the Daily Mail. Detailing the concert — and Ora’s striking ensemble — the Daily Mail would also go on to elaborate on speculation that the pop-star was in the earliest stages of a romance with Spider-Man lead Andrew Garfield.

A star on and off the stage, Rita Ora certainly dressed to impress for the “Jingle Bell Ball” — and was wildly successful in the attempt.