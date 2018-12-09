Joy Duggar And Her Unrecognizable Husband Austin Forsyth Appear To Be Sporting Baby Bumps In Hilarious Photo

Is Joy Duggar pregnant again?

Joy Duggar had her first baby less than a year ago, but that sure doesn’t stop all of the speculations of her having another baby bump in any photos that are shared. However, a recent photo that was taken over the weekend may hold some truth to that rumor. Or it could just be that the reality star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are having a bit of fun.

Duggar fans are relentless when it comes to zeroing in on baby bumps. Every time one of the married girls are seen in any loose clothing at all, they jump on the bandwagon asking if they are pregnant. Jessa Seewald just posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram account showing a fun ugly sweater contest that the family put on. You have to do a double take when it comes to the snapshot of Joy and Austin, the sixth in the Instagram multipost.

They don’t really have ugly sweaters on, but they are sporting what appears to be protruding bellies. Joy is wearing a blue skirt with a striped sweater. If you look closely enough, it appears that you can spot just a small hint of a baby bump on her. However, it’s the picture of Austin that has everyone roaring with laughter. He is almost completely unrecognizable with his hair slicked down. He is wearing a black and brown striped sweater underneath his blazer jacket, but it’s his tummy that is the center of attention.

Austin actually has what appears to be a baby bump, or maybe he just wants it to look like a grandpa who has had way too much to eat. They are facing each other with their tummies slightly touching. Joy and Austin do read the comments left on their timeline, so they are aware on what’s being said about the Duggar daughter possibly having a baby bump. Just recently, Joy denied being pregnant for a second time when a fan questioned her about it.

So, these two could have been poking fun at all of the speculations surrounding another child for them. Or it could be that they are trying to tell their fans something. Is Joy really pregnant and Austin’s belly display is a baby announcement? That is probably not the story here, but it does look like they had tons of fun dressing up and posing for this hilarious photo.

The baby speculations will always continue when it comes to the Duggar family. However, there seems to be a baby announcement when you least expect it.