‘The Bachelor’ Bob Guiney Shares First Family Photo With Wife Jessica Canyon & Newborn Son Grayson

The popular ABC star is a first-time dad at age 47.

Bob Guiney is a dad 15 years after he broke hearts as the Bachelor. The former ABC leading man, who welcomed his first child with wife Jessica Canyon last week, shared a sweet shot of his growing family to Instagram.

In the photo, which you can see below, the 47-year-old Bachelor star is kissing his wife as she holds their son in a hospital bed at Overlake Hospital Medical Center in Bellvue, Washington. Little Grayson is gazing lovingly at his happy parents in the adorable snap.

The new photo comes just a few days after Bob Guiney shared the news of his son’s birth to Instagram. Last week, Guiney posted a photo of his newborn son’s footprints and revealed that Grayson Robert Guiney was born on December 3 at 2:10 a.m. Guiney and Canyon’s son weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 21 inches.

Bob Guiney, who starred on the Bachelor in 2003 during the ABC dating show’s fourth season, first revealed he and his wife were expecting a baby boy on Father’s Day, according to Extra. Guiney announced the happy news during an appearance on the Today show’s “Guys Tell All” segment in June.

“We found out we’re pregnant and we found out yesterday at my very first Father’s Day it’s a boy,” Bob revealed on the morning show segment.

Guiney also posted photos from the couple’s gender reveal party which showed the parents-to-be and their dog, Phoebe, all dressed in blue to deliver the big baby news.

Bachelor Nation has welcomed several babies this year. Ahead of Bob Guiney’s baby news, Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell announced the birth of their first baby together, Isabella Evelyn, in February.

In addition, Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, welcomed their second son, Isaiah, in May, and former Bachelorette Jillian Harris welcomed her daughter, Annie, in October. And last season’s Bachelor star, Arie Luyendyk Jr., recently announced that he is currently expecting his first baby with his fiancee, Lauren Burnham. The couple will wed in Hawaii in January.

Bachelor fans first met Bob Guiney on Trista Rehn’s season of the Bachelorette in 2003. He didn’t get Rehn’s final rose, but his popularity among fans landed him the lead role as the Bachelor, where he chose Estella Gardinier as his final pick.

Bob Guiney married Jessica Canyon in a tropical-themed wedding in the village of Punta Mita Mexico in 2016, per E! News. Now, baby makes three.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 7.